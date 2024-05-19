Life after Kylian Mbappe looks bright! Much-changed PSG breeze past Metz as Carlos Soler steps up in absence of Real Madrid-bound frontman to ensure Ligue 1 champions end season on high note
A Kylian Mbappe-less and youthful Paris Saint-Germain side rounded off their Ligue 1 season with a comfortable 2-0 win away at Metz on Sunday night.
- PSG beat Metz 2-0 in final Ligue 1 game
- Mbappe & Dembele not in matchday squad
- Soler & Lee score for much-changed side