'Kylian Mbappe out' petition reaches almost SEVENTY MILLION signatures amid Real Madrid crisis

The honeymoon period for Mbappe at Real Madrid has officially ended, replaced by a sense of urgency and frustration that few could have predicted when he was unveiled in front of a packed Santiago Bernabeu last summer.

As Los Blancos struggle to keep pace in La Liga and show vulnerability in the Champions League, the finger of blame is increasingly being pointed at the former Paris Saint-Germain superstar.

Tactical imbalances have plagued Arbeloa since Mbappe's arrival, with the spanish coach struggling to fit both the Frenchman and Vinicius Junior into a cohesive front line.

This shift has affected more than the team's defensive stability, having also led to a perceived lack of chemistry in the final third that has left fans demanding immediate structural changes to save their season.



