Kylian Mbappe named Real Madrid’s Player of the Season for second year running despite facing jeers from own fans

Despite these individual milestones, Mbappe's achievements stand in stark contrast to Real Madrid’s repeated collective failures. The club have endured a barren run, failing to secure La Liga, the Champions League, the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa over the past two seasons. This lack of silverware has sparked significant unrest among the fanbase.

During a recent 2-0 victory over Real Oviedo, the atmosphere turned distinctly toxic as supporters voiced their anger over losing the league title to rivals Barcelona by directing loud jeers at Vinicius Junior and Aurelien Tchouameni. Banners criticising president Florentino Perez were also prominently displayed.