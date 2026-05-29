'Kylian Mbappe is right to take a stand' - Michel Platini supports 'intelligent' Real Madrid hero's political warning but offers stern advice

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the Madrid striker explicitly outlined his fears regarding a potential far-right electoral victory. Detailing his opposition, Mbappe stated: “It affects me, I know what it means and what consequences it can have for my country when people like them come to power.”

Responding to this on RTL, Platini clarified: “Kylian Mbappe is right to take a stand when he's not wearing the captain's armband or the French national team jersey. If he's in Madrid or elsewhere, he can take a political stance, of course. But with the French national team armband, with the French national team jersey, you're playing for all French people. So it's difficult to take a stand.”