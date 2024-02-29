Shots fired at Kylian Mbappe? Luis Enrique ‘convinced’ PSG will have ‘way better squad’ next season as star forward nears Real Madrid transfer Kylian MbappeLuis EnriqueParis Saint-GermainLigue 1

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique has backed his side to improve next season, even if Kylian Mbappe completes his expected move to Real Madrid.