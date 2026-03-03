Getty/GOAL
Kylian Mbappe's 'longevity' to match Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi questioned as ex-Arsenal striker reveals fears over Real Madrid star
How many goals does Mbappe need to break France's all-time record?
Mbappe has found the target on 55 occasions for his country through 94 appearances. He is just two efforts adrift of Olivier Giroud’s all-time record for Les Bleus, with history expected to be made there at some point in the not too distant future.
Said bar will then be raised to a height that few can ever dream of reaching, but will three figures be reached? All-time greats Messi and Ronaldo have passed that milestone with Argentina and Portugal respectively and are showing no sign of slowing down as they prepare to grace another World Cup.
Mbappe will, fitness permitting, be at this summer’s tournament in North America - having graced the last two finals, emerging triumphant in 2018 and netting a hat-trick against Argentina in 2022 - and remains a talismanic presence for France.
- Getty
Can Mbappe emulate Messi & Ronaldo by reaching 100 international goals?
Quizzed on whether Mbappe is capable of reaching 100 goals, ex-Arsenal and Lorient striker Aliadiere - speaking in association with 7bet UK casino - told GOAL: “No doubt. If he keeps fit, he's the best player for me. We've seen in France, he's just incredible. The goals, it's not just the goals, it's individually what he can do and achieve.
“The only thing I would say, because he started playing when he was so young, would he be able to have the longevity that Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi had? Would he be able to still perform and play at 35 years old at the top level? Obviously, we know the game physically is very, very demanding and it's maybe getting harder and harder. Even if you've got the science behind the game, it's helping players more in terms of recovery and all the gadgets and all the doctors and all the stuff that you've got these days to help.
“But yeah, for me, he's unreal. He's an incredible player. The best I've seen for a long time. But could he get there? 45 to go to the 100, he's still got a long way to go. He's got to carry on performing.
“So far, he's been very, very consistent in his career and in his game. But I can't see him not going to the numbers because he's playing for one of the best clubs in the world. He keeps scoring goals and he keeps performing. He gets looked after. He gets all the best treatment. So, yeah, I think he will. It'll be interesting to see the World Cup this summer. If he can take us to the win again, that'd be good.”
Giroud happy to surrender record to fellow World Cup winner
Ex-Arsenal, Chelsea and AC Milan striker Giroud has made peace with the fact that his goal tally will be bettered by Mbappe, with the veteran forward hoping that an illustrious countryman can go on to form part of an exclusive club.
The 39-year-old, who is back in his homeland with Lille following a brief stint at LAFC in MLS, has said of Mbappe: “Of course, he’ll beat me. He has at least another five, seven, or even more years in the France national team. I hope that he even reaches 100 goals.”
Mbappe has stopped short of setting any targets, with collective success more important to him than individual accolades. The 27-year-old has said: “I’m not breaking any taboo by saying I can score against anyone. But the most important thing is to win and help the team. The record will come naturally, when it happens, I’ll be happy and move on.”
- Getty
Mbappe injury: Knee problem ahead of Man City & Brazil fixtures
Mbappe is nursing a knee injury at present which is ruling him out of action with Real Madrid. No return date has been pencilled in as yet, with the Blancos counting down the days to a Champions League last-16 tie with Manchester City while France begin to ready themselves for friendly dates with Brazil and Colombia.
Advertisement