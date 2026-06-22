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Kylian Mbappe names Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo as best two players at 2026 World Cup as France captain addresses race for all-time tournament goals record
France captain puts team success above individual recognition
Mbappe was asked to assess the leading stars at the 2026 World Cup during his press conference. Rather than placing himself among football's elite, the Real Madrid forward pointed to Messi and Ronaldo as the standout players on the global stage. The 27-year-old also brushed aside discussions surrounding the Golden Boot race and comparisons with other top forwards. While media attention has centred on individual achievements, Mbappe stressed that his priority is helping France mount another successful World Cup campaign.
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Mbappe pays tribute to Messi and Ronaldo
Mbappe was unequivocal when discussing the game's biggest names. The France captain also dismissed suggestions that he could emulate the longevity of his idols and continue competing at the highest level into his late thirties.
"Messi is the best player, along with Cristiano, that's clear," Mbappe stated, as quoted by Marca. "I'm trying to help my team win another World Cup. The rest is just debate for the journalists. Right now, I'm not thinking about Haaland; maybe they're thinking about us, but I'm thinking about Iraq.
"Messi has shown what we've seen, that's a debate for people, it's good, but it's not something on my mind. What I want is to bring the trophy home. I won't be here when I turn 40; they'll have kicked me out before then. I don't make future plans; I only think about the present moment, about enjoying the World Cup."
Asked about the opportunity to become the World Cup's all-time top scorer, he said: "It's always a pleasure to be there, and the important thing is the match because we have to qualify. I already knew Leo was going to score, because he always scores. I'm behind him, but if you score, you get closer, but the most important thing for me is winning the World Cup."
PSG's tactical evolution and global influence
Beyond individual rivalries, Mbappe touched upon the shifting tactical trends in the modern game. He highlighted how successful teams, such as PSG in recent seasons, have shaped tactical thinking across the game. However, he emphasized that international football is on a different level tactically.
"There's a culture of the moment. Winning teams have always inspired modern football," he said. "The winning team is always right. Since I started playing, we've been asked to imitate Barcelona and their possession-based style, then Real Madrid, and now PSG's counter-pressing. Those who win have always inspired others, but international football is something else entirely."
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France turn attention to Iraq test
France now switch their focus to the upcoming meeting with Iraq as they continue their World Cup campaign. Les Bleus come into the match on the back of a 3-1 victory over Senegal in their opening match, with Mbappe scoring twice. The Los Blancos star will once again be expected to lead France to victory against Iraq as they seek to qualify for the knockout stages.
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