Kylian MbappeGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Kylian Mbappe diagnosed with knee ligament injury in major blow to Real Madrid ahead of return from winter break

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly been diagnosed with a knee ligament injury, which is a major blow to Real Madrid ahead of their return from the winter break. His absence will be keenly felt at Valdebebas. Since the start of the campaign, Real Madrid’s number 10 has featured in almost every fixture, establishing himself as a central figure in the side’s attack.

  • Knee ligament setback halts French star

    According to L'Equipe, Mbappe had been managing discomfort in his knee for several weeks, initially believing it to be a minor issue that could be played through. However, an MRI scan carried out on Wednesday morning confirmed a ligament lesion that will now require treatment and a period of rest. The findings forced Mbappe to confront the reality that continuing was no longer sustainable, particularly after he felt increasingly restricted in his acceleration during recent matches.

    More to follow...

    • Advertisement

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Real Betis crest
Real Betis
BET
0