Neymar claims that Kylian Mbappe was "jealous" of Lionel Messi during their time together at PSG, with an ego war breaking out in the French capital.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Star-studded squad assembled in France

Questions asked of teamwork

Messi, Neymar & Mbappe all now elsewhere Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱