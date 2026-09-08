AFP
Kylian Mbappe equals Raul's Champions League goal record as Real Madrid beat Inter
Madrid claim crucial European victory
Mbappe moved up the all-time Champions League scoring charts as Madrid secured a 2-1 victory over Inter. The France captain opened the scoring with a clinical 14th-minute finish from just inside the box.
Mourinho’s side doubled their advantage just nine minutes later following a defensive disaster from the visitors. Inter goalkeeper Josep Martinez lost possession after a back pass from Benjamin Pavard, allowing Federico Valverde to tap the ball over the line.
The Nerazzurri pushed hard to get back into the match but fell just short at the Santiago Bernabeu. Carlos Augusto swept home a 77th-minute strike to set up a grandstand finish, but Los Blancos held on for the win.
Mbappe writes his name into history
Mbappe’s early strike against Inter was his 71st goal in just 99 Champions League appearances. The milestone moves the 27-year-old into joint-fifth place on the all-time scorer list for Europe's premier club competition.
He is now level with Madrid legend Raul, who reached the 71-goal mark in 142 appearances. Only four players sit ahead of the forward in the historic rankings. Cristiano Ronaldo leads the way with 140 goals, followed closely by Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, and Karim Benzema.
Courtois shines on landmark European night
While the forwards grabbed the headlines, Thibaut Courtois marked his 100th Champions League appearance with a vital performance. The Belgian shot-stopper kept out early attempts from Hakan Calhanoglu and Lautaro Martinez as Inter started brightly.
The game was packed with chances at both ends of the pitch. Martinez made amends for his earlier error with an impressive double save to deny Mbappe and Jude Bellingham before half-time, while the post also came to Inter's rescue.
Nerazzurri continued to threaten and rattled the crossbar through former Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones. Meanwhile, Bellingham missed a golden opportunity to make it 3-0 before Augusto's late goal added tension to the closing stages.
- Getty Images Sport
Los Blancos shift focus to domestic duties
Mourinho will be delighted to take all three points against his former employers in a thrilling contest. Madrid must now quickly shift their attention back to their domestic campaign. Los Blancos are scheduled to face Rayo Vallecano in their next Liga outing.
Meanwhile, Inter will aim to bounce back from their narrow defeat when they return to Serie A action. The Italian champions are set to take on Udinese in their upcoming league fixture.
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