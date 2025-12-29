Getty Images Sport
Kylian Mbappe's Caen appoint former Arsenal and Man City star as manager in bid to turn around fortunes
Mbappe's Caen appoint Clichy as head coach
SM Caen have confirmed the appointment of Clichy as head coach, handing the former Arsenal and Manchester City defender his first senior managerial job. The move comes after a turbulent period at the club, both on and off the pitch, following relegation and a damaging run of results.
Clichy replaces Maxime d’Ornano, who was dismissed after Caen failed to meet expectations in the league and suffered a disappointing Coupe de France exit. The club have struggled for consistency and direction since dropping out of Ligue 2, leaving them marooned in a mid-table fight in Championnat National, and in need of a clear reset heading into the second half of the campaign.
The appointment also lands against the backdrop of growing tension between supporters and ownership. Caen are majority-owned by Real Madrid star Mbappe, and recent weeks have seen protests from fans unhappy with the club’s sporting decisions, including the sacking of former club legend Nicolas Seube. Clichy now steps into a role carrying both opportunity and pressure.
Caen release detailed statement on Clichy's pedigree
In confirming the appointment, Caen released a detailed statement outlining why they believe Clichy is the right man to lead the club forward. The club said: “Stade Malherbe Caen announces the arrival of Gael Clichy as head coach of its professional team.”
The statement continued by underlining the qualities they expect the former France international to bring: “A former French international, he will bring to the club his experience at the highest level, his knowledge of modern football, and his high standards.”
Caen also highlighted Clichy’s pathway into coaching and the support structure around him, adding: “After his time at Arsenal and Manchester City as a player, Gael quickly transitioned into a hybrid player/coach role at Basaksehir Istanbul and Servette Geneva. He then joined Thierry Henry as manager of the French Under-21 team, an experience that culminated in a second-place finish at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He will be accompanied by Marvin Esor, who will complete the current technical staff which remains unchanged. SM Caen welcomes this new coach and offers him its full support to meet the challenges of the second half of the season.”
Clichy's move into coaching after playing career
Clichy’s appointment represents a significant step in his post-playing career. After retiring in 2023, the former left-back moved quickly into coaching, initially taking on hybrid player-coach roles before joining Thierry Henry’s staff with the France Under-21 side. That spell proved formative, culminating in an Olympic silver medal on home soil in Paris in 2024.
Clichy brings immense pedigree to Caen as he was part of Arsenal’s legendary “Invincibles” side and later enjoyed sustained success at Manchester City, winning multiple Premier League titles. Caen believe that exposure to elite environments under managers such as Arsene Wenger and Pep Guardiola has equipped him with the tactical grounding and standards required to lead a rebuilding project.
Caen and Mbappe hoping Clichy can ease tensions
The context at Caen is far removed from the comforts of top-tier football. The club are operating in France’s third tier and dealing with fractured relations between fans and ownership. Supporters have recently unveiled banners aimed at Mbappe, reading: “Mbappe, SMC is not your toy,” underlining the volatile atmosphere Clichy must now navigate alongside the sporting challenge.
Clichy’s immediate task will be to stabilise performances and restore belief within the squad. Caen’s ambitions remain promotion-focused, but the reality of their league position means the new coach will need to prioritise consistency and structure before any serious push up the table can be mounted.
Off the pitch, Clichy will also be expected to act as a bridge between supporters and the club’s hierarchy. With Mbappe’s ownership under intense scrutiny, clear communication and visible progress will be crucial if tensions are to be eased and patience rebuilt among the fanbase.
