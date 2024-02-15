Kylian Mbappe PSG 2024Getty Images
Thomas Hindle

Kylian Mbappe bombshell! PSG superstar tells Parisians he will leave club this summer amid Real Madrid links

Kylian MbappeParis Saint-GermainLigue 1Real MadridLaLigaTransfers

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe has told the club that he will leave this summer, with growing speculation of a long-awaited Real Madrid switch

  • Forward to depart club when contract expires
  • Has been linked with Real Madrid for years
  • Terms of exit haven't been finalised

