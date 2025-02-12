Kylian Mbappe Erling Haaland Real MadridGetty Images/Goal
Soham Mukherjee

'Kylian Mbappe, all day' - Thierry Henry admits he'd prefer to coach Real Madrid star over Erling Haaland because he has 'more talent' than Man City frontman

K. MbappeErling HaalandManchester City vs Real MadridManchester CityReal MadridChampions LeagueT. Henry

Thierry Henry would prefer to coach Kylian Mbappe over Erling Haaland as the Real Madrid star has "more talent" than the Manchester City striker.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Mbappe & Haaland faced off in an UCL tie
  • Both superstars got their names on the scoresheet
  • Henry made it clear he finds Mbappe superior to Haaland
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Stan Sport AU logo

Who will be named the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League Best Player of the Season?

Stan Sport AU logo
14414 Votes
Every match from the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League streams on Stan Sport ad-free, live and on demand
Learn More

Next matches