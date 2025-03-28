Annie Kilner Kyle Walker Lauryn GooodmanGetty
Soham Mukherjee

Kyle Walker's wife Annie Kilner BLOCKS Lauryn Goodman amid 'harassment' fears after AC Milan star's mistress asks to meet to clear the air

K. WalkerManchester CityShowbizPremier LeagueAC MilanSerie A

Kyle Walker's wife Annie Kilner has reportedly blocked Lauryn Goodman amid "harassment" fears after the AC Milan star's mistress asked to meet.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Kilner shuts out Goodman on social media
  • The TV star had messaged Kilner on Instagram
  • Goodman requested Kilner meeting to clear the "animosity"
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches