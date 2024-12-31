Kyle Walker visits Ally Pally to watch Luke Littler in action at World Darts Championship just days after Man City star's failure to buy Christmas presents for children he shares with Lauryn Goodman
Manchester City's Kyle Walker was spotted in the crowd as Luke Littler booked his place in the quarter-finals of the World Darts Championship.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Walker enjoyed night at the darts
- Did not send gifts to children with Goodman
- Under fire for poor Man City performances