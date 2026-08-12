Getty Images Sport
Former Man City star Kyle Walker lined up for shock Premier League return as surprise club plots move for Burnley veteran
Toffees eye veteran reinforcement
Everton have emerged as a shock destination for Walker as David Moyes looks to bolster his defensive options before the transfer window slams shut, according to The Sun. The 36-year-old, who moved to Turf Moor last summer in a deal worth up to £5 million, is said to be available for a nominal transfer fee having one year remaining on his current contract.
- Getty Images Sport
Goodison Park right-back crisis
Everton's pursuit of Walker stems from a long-standing vacancy on the right side of their defence. With Nathan Patterson struggling for consistent minutes and nearing the end of his deal, Moyes has been forced to use centre-back Jake O'Brien out of position.
Walker's versatility is a key selling point for the Merseyside club. New Burnley boss Nicky Hayen has explored using the veteran as a right-sided centre-back in a back three formation, a role he mastered under Gareth Southgate for England. However, the allure of a Premier League return might prove too strong to turn down. Everton also reportedly tracking Celtic’s Alistair Johnson and Crystal Palace’s Daniel Munoz to provide competition in that specific area of the squad.
Championship challenge or Prem return?
Despite the speculation linking him with a move to Goodison Park, Walker has been acting as a leader for the Clarets during their pre-season preparations. He even captained the side during their recent Carabao Cup victory over Notts County and showed his composure by netting the decisive penalty in the shootout.
The veteran defender has previously expressed his commitment to the project at Turf Moor, telling reporters at the EFL media day: "It's a different challenge for me personally but it's all about the club and bouncing back to the Premier League - that is vital. It's about your mentality."
Walker also recently issued a defiant message regarding his fitness and desire to remain at the highest level, insisting he is not ready to be phased out of the professional game. Speaking about the challenge of facing younger, pacey attackers in the second tier, Walker stated: "I think they try to create, what are they called… memes now. They’ll try and create memes out of me, but I can assure you I am not becoming anyone’s meme.
"So when you come against me, I'll give it 100 percent. If you beat me on the day, you know, you shake hands at the end of the game, and you say it's a good game. I'm not rolling out anything to become a meme."
- Getty Images Sport
What next for Walker?
While Burnley prepare for their opening Championship fixture against West Ham, the looming interest from Everton remains a major talking point. Whether Walker chooses to see out his contract in the North West or accepts one last hurrah in the Premier League will depend on how negotiations progress this week.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting