Kyle Walker drama for WAG documentary! Man City star’s former mistress Lauryn Goodman defies England warning & will head to Euro 2024 with cameras in tow Kyle WalkerEnglandEuropean ChampionshipShowbizManchester CityPremier League

Kyle Walker’s former mistress, Lauryn Goodman, is reportedly ready to defy England warnings and head to Euro 2024 with WAG documentary cameras in tow.