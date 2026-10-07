'They can't take them away' - Former Man City captain Kyle Walker breaks silence on Premier League financial charges

Walker has emerged as one of the first major figures from Manchester City’s era of dominance to speak out following the club's recent legal setbacks. The veteran defender, who enjoyed a trophy-laden eight-year spell at the Etihad Stadium between 2017 and 2025, remains adamant that the history written on the pitch cannot be erased by courtroom proceedings.

The independent commission's findings last week sent shockwaves through English football, concluding that Manchester City had systematically circumvented financial fair play rules over a nine-year period. However, Walker suggests that the bond formed during those campaigns is permanent.

Speaking candidly about the situation on talkSPORT, the former England international acknowledged the optics of the situation are far from ideal for the club he once captained. 'Obviously it doesn't look great. I know it's in an appeal stage so, for me to start commenting on the legal action and everything like that, probably it's not going to do myself justice or anyone involved in it,' Walker explained.