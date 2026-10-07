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'They can't take them away' - Former Man City captain Kyle Walker breaks silence on Premier League financial charges
Walker defends City legacy
Walker has emerged as one of the first major figures from Manchester City’s era of dominance to speak out following the club's recent legal setbacks. The veteran defender, who enjoyed a trophy-laden eight-year spell at the Etihad Stadium between 2017 and 2025, remains adamant that the history written on the pitch cannot be erased by courtroom proceedings.
The independent commission's findings last week sent shockwaves through English football, concluding that Manchester City had systematically circumvented financial fair play rules over a nine-year period. However, Walker suggests that the bond formed during those campaigns is permanent.
Speaking candidly about the situation on talkSPORT, the former England international acknowledged the optics of the situation are far from ideal for the club he once captained. 'Obviously it doesn't look great. I know it's in an appeal stage so, for me to start commenting on the legal action and everything like that, probably it's not going to do myself justice or anyone involved in it,' Walker explained.
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The emotional weight of silverware
During his glittering spell at the Etihad Stadium, Walker lifted an astonishing array of silverware, including six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups, and two Community Shields on the domestic front, alongside a Champions League, a UEFA Super Cup, and a FIFA Club World Cup on the continental and global stages.
'But, at a personal level, I can say the lads, we spent many and many a great year celebrating many trophies and everything like that and that's something that, whatever happens, they can't take away from us because we've experienced them nights,' Walker said. 'So, whatever will be, will be, and it's just down to the appeal now and what goes from there.'
City’s defiant legal stance
Manchester City have already launched a formal appeal against the commission’s judgment, which concluded that more than £830 million in owner funding was systematically used to inflate revenues. According to the independent panel, these funds enabled the club to comply with Premier League and UEFA financial regulations through a series of contrived arrangements over a nine-year period.
'The club's firm position is that, on multiple grounds, the opinion contains clear material errors, of law, principle and fact, and is unsafe,' read a club statement released last Friday. 'The club is innocent of the accusations made by the Premier League and a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence exists in support of all of its positions relating to this case.'
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Recognition for the supporters
Now plying his trade with Burnley, who currently sit at the bottom of the Championship table, the right-back also took a moment to address the impact of the scandal on the Manchester City fanbase, who have followed the team through its most successful period.
'It's something that we probably don't want to talk about because we want to be looked upon as winning them trophies, winning them the right way,' Walker added during his interview. 'It's very difficult because we've worked very hard for them, and not just us, I look at the fans as well. I look at the fans that have travelled up and down the country, travelled abroad to Istanbul when we won the treble and stuff like that, and they deserve that night as well.'
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