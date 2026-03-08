KSI sits and celebrates with Andy Carroll during first game as Dagenham & Redbridge part-owner

For KSI, whose real name is Olajide Olatunji, the move into the boardroom is the culmination of a lifelong ambition to own a team. After months of secret negotiations, he has officially joined the sixth-tier club as a co-owner and strategic partner. He was mobbed by fans upon arrival at the ground, completing a lap of the pitch while signing autographs for a crowd that had nearly doubled in size compared to the previous week's home fixture.

"I’ve been watching Dagenham for months on my YouTube livestream. There’s been lots of up, lots of downs and lots of frustrating moments," KSI revealed during his first match in an official capacity. "But to be here, being to smell the pitch, see the fans, see the excitement and feel the buzz in the air. It just feels fantastic. I’ve always wanted a football club, ever since I was young playing FIFA and football manager. It’s a calling for me."