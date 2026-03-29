KSI and Andy Carroll 'speak every day' as ambitious plan to reach Premier League with Dagenham & Redbridge takes shape

Discussing the collaboration, Carroll provided full transparency on their dynamic and unedited ambition: “It’s been brilliant working with him. You can see exactly who he is as a person. He is very enthusiastic and wants to do well in everything he does. He gives everything 100 per cent, and having him as part of the Dagenham family is fantastic. We speak every day. If I can improve him one per cent and he can improve me one per cent, it benefits everyone.”

However, he stressed the club have a wider support network. “It’s not just the two of us – there’s five or six of us together,” he added.