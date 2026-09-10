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'We're tired of it!' - Atletico Madrid star Koke snaps at media over Julian Alvarez treatment
Atletico stars defend under-fire Alvarez
Koke has urged the media to leave Alvarez in peace. His comments followed a narrow 2-1 Champions League defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday evening. Alvarez completed his first full 90 minutes of the season during the European clash. The Argentine forward made an immediate impact, providing the assist for Marcos Llorente to open the scoring.
However, Liverpool ultimately turned the match around through goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister. Despite the loss, the post-match focus quickly shifted back to Alvarez and his turbulent summer.
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Captain tired of constant transfer fuss
Alvarez actively pushed to join Barcelona during the summer transfer window. Atletico refused to sanction the move, leading to significant frustration among the club's fanbase over the player's attitude.
Koke firmly believes the ongoing media circus must end to allow the forward to refocus. The veteran midfielder made his feelings clear to Movistar after the final whistle.
"We're tired [of it]," Koke told Movistar. "We have to leave the boy alone, to let him enjoy himself, to let him do his job and play football. Between all of us, we have to leave him in peace, because it's been a really tiresome summer from [the media]. Let's hope he can be left in peace to do his job."
Llorente highlights undeniable quality
Goalscorer Llorente also threw his full support behind his embattled team-mate. The Spanish midfielder stressed that the dressing room has no issue with Alvarez despite his previous desire to leave.
"He's a very important player for us," Llorente explained to reporters. "He gave me a marvellous assist. That's what we need. We need him to be right, to be sharp, because he's been a long time without competing.
"He did well, he worked hard, he ran, that's what we need. What I can say is we're with Julian, he's our player, a teammate. He's important and he makes the difference."
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Moving past a turbulent summer
With the transfer window now firmly shut, Alvarez must focus entirely on rebuilding his relationship with the Atletico supporters. Los Rojiblancos will now return to Spain and look to bounce back from their European disappointment in domestic action. Los Rojiblancos are preparing to face Real Sociedad in their next Liga match. They currently sit sixth in the league standings, having recorded two wins, one draw, and one loss. Alvarez will be eager to retain his place in the starting XI and finally put a difficult few months behind him.
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