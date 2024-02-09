Kobbie Mainoo for England? Gareth Southgate hails 'progressive' Man Utd starlet and hints he could still make Euro 2024 squad

Soham Mukherjee
Kobbie Mainoo Manchester United 2023-24Getty
Kobbie MainooManchester UnitedPremier LeagueEnglandEuropean ChampionshipGareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate lavished praise on a "progressive" Kobbie Mainoo and also hinted that the youngster could still make England's Euro 2024 squad.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Mainoo has had a huge impact at Man Utd
  • Starred in United's 4-3 win at Wolves
  • Southgate monitoring the midfielder

Editors' Picks