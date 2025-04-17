'He just killed James Maddison!' - Tottenham fans horrified by nasty injury to Spurs star as Premier League side left wondering Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper didn't get sent off for 'insane' challenge
Tottenham's James Maddison suffered an injury after he was wiped out by Kaua Santos, and fans can't believe the goalkeeper wasn't sent off.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Maddison was fouled by a reckless challenge
- Penalty awarded but keeper escapes with a yellow
- Fans fume that the Frankfurt keeper wasn't sent off