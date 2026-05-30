Kieran Trippier set for Championship move after agreeing deal with relegated club following Newcastle exit

Ahead of the defender's emotional departure, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe praised Trippier's immense contribution to the club after his switch from Atletico Madrid: "He's definitely deserving of recognition. I think the decision to come here in the first place needs to be celebrated because he's gone from a team that was hugely successful in Spain into a team that's fighting relegation in the Premier League.

"He took it on and I'm so pleased for him that it was rewarded because there's no guarantee that was going to be the case. The team stayed up and then never looked back. It was strange because probably a lot of people forget that he got injured and didn't really contribute on the pitch as he would have wanted initially in our fight against relegation.

"It was more the next season where he then played an unbelievable part in our run to the Champions League. We only lost, I think, four games that season... That's probably my biggest memory of him. Then along with the cup final win where I thought he was magnificent that day. Absolutely gigantic performance and he got the feeling of lifting the cup with Bruno [Guimaraes] and Jamaal [Lascelles]."