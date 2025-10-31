Wrexham have Championship lift-off! Kieffer Moore scores sensational hat-trick to inspire comeback against Frank Lampard's early pace-setters Coventry City in Halloween thriller

In a frantic first half, it was Coventry who looked to take the lead early on as Matt Grimes and Liam Kitching sought to put the Sky Blues ahead in the opening exchanges. Midway through the opening 45, Wrexham's Lewis O'Brien had the first real chance of the game, forcing Carl Rushworth into action.

Coventry, though, went ahead in the 22nd minute through winger Ephron Mason-Clark. The 26-year-old was picked out brilliantly by Tatsuhiro Sakamoto and his first time finish caught Arthur Okonkwo unawares as Frank Lampard's side drew first blood on Halloween.

Mason-Clark was a thorn in the side for the Wrexham backline and came close to adding an assist 10 minutes into the second half as he picked out the run on Brandon Thomas-Asante. The Coventry striker fired a low drive just wide of the far past from a tight angle, and Coventry were made to pay for their failure to add a second.

That's because towering Wrexham man Kieffer Moore had the home side level on the hour mark as he slid in to meet Josh Windass' low cross having timed his run to perfection. And Moore doubled Wrexham's advantage midway through the second half as he headed past Rushworth having been picked out by Windass again, this time at the back post.

Coventry pushed for an equaliser after going behind but it was Moore again who was on hand to double Wrexham's advantage with his first hat-trick since 2018. Windass once again provided for the 33-year-old to slide in his and Wrexham's third in the 83rd-minute.

Lampard's side just do not give up, and set up a nervy finish through Sakamoto, who rifled past Okonkwo late on. However, it was too little too late for Coventry, whose six-game winning run came to an abrupt end on Friday night.