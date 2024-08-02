Though the knockout loss to a dominant Morocco was disappointing, USMNT can build off what they accomplished in Olympics

Despite a disappointing end, the U.S. men's national team's run at the 2024 Olympics should be considered a relative success for U.S. Soccer. The U23 men's team qualified for the first time since 2008, made it to the knockouts for the first time in 24 years and - until they ran into a dominant Morocco side in Friday's 4-0 quarterfinal loss - gave U.S. fans more a few moments for celebration.

The focus now shifts to what's next. With attention now on two major tournaments to be held in the U.S. in upcoming years - the 2026 FIFA World Cup for the senior side, followed by the 2028 Olympic Games for the U23 squad - qualification and advancement has to become the standard, not an achievement.

Still, U.S. Soccer can build off what it accomplished in Paris. It wasn't a perfect showing by coach Marko Mitrovic's team, but the Americans offered reasons for optimism. From Kevin Paredes' breakout tournament to a first real glimpse at what Paxten Aaronson can bring to the program, the core of this young generation is a reason for U.S. fans to be hopeful.

GOAL takes a look at the winners and losers of the USMNT's Olympic run.