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Kessié wants to return to Serie A, with Juventus and Inter keeping a close eye on the situation: how much is he asking for in wages?

The Ivorian wants to return to Serie A after three years in Saudi Arabia.

Whilst the teams are busy on the pitch trying to finish the season on a high, off the pitch moves are already underway to lay the groundwork for the transfer window. This is particularly true for free transfers: clubs are making early moves for players whose contracts are expiring to get ahead of the competition, and this also applies to Franck Kessié, whose contract with Al-Ahli expires on 30 June.

The Ivorian’s spell in Saudi Arabia is now drawing to a close and, after three years, his wish is to return to Europe, to a competitive league. And, as Matteo Moretto reports,at the top of his wish list is a return to Italy, where he left fond memories whilst playing for Cesena, Atalanta and Milan.

  • PRIORITY FOR ITALY

    These are crucial months for Kessié, who will have to decide his future. It will be a decision based not only on financial considerations, but also on his personal life and the competitiveness of his next team. At 30, the Ivorian still wants to play in a challenging league after three years in Saudi Arabia and has made a return to Europe, particularly to Italy, his top priority.

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  • ON JUVENTUS'S LIST

    Kessié has been on Juventus’ radar for some time now. The Ivorian is one of the club’s potential targets for June, to be signed on a free transfer to bolster the midfield. The Bianconeri, who met with the player’s agent in January, are keeping a close eye on the situation, although they are not the only ones to have made contact with the Ivorian’s entourage.

    Other big clubs have shown interest, aware that the 1996-born player can still make his mark in Serie A and, thanks to his physical and technical attributes, be a decisive factor.

  • INTER ARE ALSO CONSIDERING IT

    It is no secret that Kessié is also on Inter’s wish list. The idea was already on the table in the summer of 2025, and the Nerazzurri are still considering the prospect of adding a physical midfielder to their squad. In this regard, their search has not stopped at Manu Koné, for whom Roma had asked for €40 million in the summer.

    Kessié would represent a free transfer opportunity, and Inter had already spoken with the player’s entourage on several occasions in the past, even before his move from Milan to Barcelona. The Nerazzurri are monitoring the situation, aware of the midfielder’s physical and technical qualities, but also of the fact that, to make this deal happen, they will need to assess whether there is scope – particularly financially – to take any talks forward.

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  • KESSIE'S REQUESTS

    It remains to be seen, however, who can offer Kessié the wages he is seeking. At Al-Ahli, he has earned €14 million a year over the past three seasons: a figure that is out of the ordinary in European markets, particularly in Italy. He is willing to compromise and is aware that he will have to lower his financial demands, but he would not want to go below €5 million a season.

    It would still be a substantial salary, but one within the reach of the top clubs in the Italian league.