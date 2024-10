Karim Benzema reveals talk with 'sad' Vinicius Junior after 'complicated' Ballon d'Or disappointment as Real Madrid legend insists 2024 winner Rodri lacks the same 'wow' factor

Karim Benzema says Vinicius Junior is "sad" after his Ballon d'Or snub and believes the Real Madrid star has more "wow" factor than 2024 winner Rodri.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Rodri won 2024 Ballon d'Or

Vinicius Jr "sad' over coming second

Benzema says Spaniard lacks Brazilian's "wow" factor Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below