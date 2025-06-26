Karim Adeyemi not impressed by Gianni Infantino and JD Vance visit as Borussia Dortmund star admits he 'doesn't know' who FIFA president and US vice-president are
Karim Adeyemi was clueless when asked about the presence of Gianni Infantino and US vice-president JD Vance at Borussia Dortmund's match.
- FIFA president and US vice-president attended Dortmund's game
- Adeyemi admits he didn't know who they were
- BVB progressed to Club World Cup round of 16