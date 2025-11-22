Karim Adeyemi makes his choice! Borussia Dortmund star decides if he wants to join Arsenal or Man Utd this summer

Adeyemi issued a public apology following a €450,000 fine for possessing prohibited weapons, a knuckleduster and a taser, which he had received unknowingly as part of an online “mystery box”.

In a candid Instagram statement, he explained: "You have probably seen the headlines about me in the last few days. It is not easy for me to talk about this. At the beginning of 2024, out of carelessness and without really thinking about what I was doing, I ordered a so-called ‘mystery box’ on the internet. It contained items that are not permitted under weapons legislation. Many months later, the package was delivered and ended up unopened at the police station.

"Nevertheless, it was a huge mistake. One that I am very sorry about, that cost me dearly and that I deeply regret. I know that I am in the public eye and have a role model function. I did not live up to that. That is precisely why it hurts me all the more that I acted so recklessly. I have learned more from this than I can put into words. And I promise you that I will avoid such mistakes in the future. Thank you to everyone who still trusts and supports me."