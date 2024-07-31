GFX Kalvin Phillips Dele Alli Man City Everton 2024Getty/GOAL
Peter McVitie

Kalvin Phillips compared to Dele Alli after rapid fall from grace at Man City as ex-Premier League star claims England international has 'lost all belief' under Pep Guardiola

Manchester CityKalvin PhillipsPremier LeagueTottenhamEvertonDele Alli

Kalvin Phillips has "lost all belief" in himself since joining Manchester City in a downfall akin to that of Dele Alli, Dean Saunders says.

  • Phillips has flopped since joining Man City
  • Midfielder played 31 games in two years
  • His struggles drew Dele Alli comparison
