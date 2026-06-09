Kai Rooney goes beast mode! Son of Man Utd legend Wayne reveals remarkable physical transformation during injury-enforced absence from Red Devils’ youth team

Manchester United have clearly recognised his potential, as he is eligible for a professional contract next season after securing his first scholarship. Recently, he signed with super-agent Triple S Sports. However, the talented forward is determined to escape the shadow cast by his legendary father. Speaking in August 2024, he stated: "I'm trying to make a name for myself, not try and be my dad because I'm my own person. I want to see how my career goes, obviously try to do the best I can and try to reach the biggest stages. I'm just focusing on me and to try to not let any pressure get to me and just keep working on me day by day, month by month."