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'We want to win everything!' - Kai Havertz lays down gauntlet as Premier League champions Arsenal target historic haul
Gunners hungry for more silverware
Arsenal forward Havertz has made it clear that the North London giants are not satisfied with just one trophy. After ending a 22-year wait for the Premier League title last season, the Gunners have started the new campaign in scintillating form, defeating Manchester City to lift the Community Shield before easing past Coventry City with a 3-0 victory in their league opener.
Reflecting on the club's ambitions for the campaign, Havertz highlighted the confidence flowing through the Emirates Stadium. 'When you have that taste of winning one title then you want to do it again, and we have a team that can compete for every title possible. Last year there was only one, but this year there is a lot more to come and we want to win everything,' the Germany international said in an interview with Sky Sports.
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Chasing European and domestic dominance
While the Premier League title was the primary objective last term, Arsenal also came agonisingly close to continental glory. Arteta's side were just a penalty shootout away from lifting their first-ever Champions League trophy, eventually falling to Paris Saint-Germain in a tense final in Budapest.
'There is a long way to go, and at the moment, the focus is just on the next game. We have made a good few steps, winning the Community Shield and winning the first game of the season. But now it starts. We will have the Champions League, the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, and games every three days, and then we will show what we are capable of. We are positive and want to give everything this season to achieve our goals again and give more titles to the club,' Havertz explained.
Leading the line for Arteta
Havertz has wasted no time in making his mark this season, scoring in both the Community Shield victory over Manchester City and the opening league fixture. His ability to spearhead the attack has become crucial for Arteta, especially as the Gunners prepare for a demanding trip to Villa Park to face Aston Villa on Monday night.
Havertz joined Arsenal in the summer of 2023 in a £65 million move from London rivals Chelsea. Since making the switch to North London, the German international has established himself as a key figure under Arteta, racking up 113 appearances across all competitions while contributing 38 goals and 18 assists.
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Focus on youth and future
While Arteta's side remains locked on immediate success, Arsenal also took steps to protect their long-term future over the weekend. The club confirmed on Saturday that highly-rated defender Marli Salmon has signed his first professional contract on his 17th birthday. Considered one of the standout talents to emerge from the Hale End academy, the youngster has already shown immense promise as he continues his rapid rise toward the first-team environment.
Salmon has already tasted senior action, having made his professional debut in Arsenal's Champions League victory at Club Brugge last season. He followed that milestone by earning his first competitive start in an FA Cup win against Mansfield, showing poise beyond his years.
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