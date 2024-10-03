Villarreal CF v Sevilla FC - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Juventus consider Sergio Ramos! Turin giants eyeing Real Madrid legend after losing Gleison Bremer to ACL injury

S. RamosJuventusTransfersSerie AReal MadridLaLigaG. Bremer

Juventus are reportedly considering signing Sergio Ramos as the Turin giants eye Real Madrid legend after losing Gleison Bremer to an ACL injury.

  • Ramos remains a free agent after Sevilla exit
  • Bremer injury opens up an opportunity for the defender
  • Could play in Serie A if the move goes through
