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Gianluca Minchiotti

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Juventus’s inevitable shift: free transfers to secure victory, but everyone is in agreement on the squad

The change in strategy: less opportunity for young players, making way for those accustomed to winning

Juventus are considering a completely different strategy for the upcoming transfer window compared to recent seasons. The new (old) frontier is called ‘free transfers’. Partly by choice and partly (largely) out of necessity, the Bianconeri can no longer afford to spend large sums on players who then fail to live up to expectations. The two most striking examples from recent transfer windows are Teun Koopmeiners (€61 million) and Lois Openda (€45 million).


On the direct instructions of the owners, such deals must be avoided from now on. Money will only be spent on special opportunities that may arise in the transfer market, linked to players of proven quality; no more gambles. Otherwise, the focus will be on free transfers, where the risk of a flop is mitigated both by the zero transfer fee and by the experience of the player being signed.


  • EXPERIENCE AND VICTORY

    Indeed, experience and a winning mentality. Two elements that Juventus seem to have forgotten in recent years. A lot of opportunity has been given to young players – and rightly so – but perhaps to an excessive degree (if the aim is to win). In 2024–25, Juventus actually had the second-youngest squad in Serie A after Parma; then, as early as this season, the Old Lady has adjusted her approach, sitting mid-table with an average age of 26.9. Next season, it is likely that the average age will rise further: both Juventus’s own history and the teams that have won in recent years (Inter and Napoli) show that experience counts in Serie A.


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  • SPALLETTI WANTS A SMALL BUT STRONG SQUAD TO START WINNING IMMEDIATELY

    A few signings, but good ones, then. And ones with character and experience. And ones who cost little or nothing in terms of transfer fees (the wage bill is another matter, of course). It’s a plan worth supporting, if the aim is at least to get back into the fight for the title. It is Luciano Spalletti’s idea; before renewing his contract, he is pushing for a squad that is immediately ready to win. It is an idea that the board is also embracing. Partly by choice and partly out of necessity, as we said. It is difficult, in fact, to envisage a transfer market strategy other than free transfers at this stage, without yet having the certainty of Champions League revenue next season.

  • THE PLANK

    So, make way for free transfers: Zeki Celik, born in 1997; Leonardo Spinazzola, born in 1993; Franck Kessie, born in 1996; Marcos Senesi, born in 1997; Xaver Schlager, born in 1997; Lorenzo Pellegrini, born in 1996; Antonio Rüdiger, born in 1993; Bernardo Silva, born in 1994; Robert Lewandowski, born in 1988; Leon Goretzka, born in 1995. It’s practically a whole team, and they are all names Juventus are considering and pondering. With the addition of the goalkeeper: Alisson Becker, born in 1992, whose contract expires in a year’s time.


    It’s the new (old) Bianconeri way, and one can’t help but agree.


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