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Gianluca Minchiotti

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Juventus: money isn’t the problem – 875 million over the last six years

Over the last six seasons, having failed to win the Scudetto since their last triumph in 2020, Juventus have spent a staggering €875 million: according to figures reported in an analysis by *La Gazzetta dello Sport*, this is the cost of permanent signings, including transfer fees, accrued bonuses and any charges linked to loan deals leading to permanent transfers.


The newspaper, in an article by Marco Iaria, takes into account only those players who actually made it into the Bianconeri first team, excluding players who were signed but then sent elsewhere, such as Mandragora. At Juventus, the shareholders, led by Exor, have backed four capital injections since 2019 totalling €998 million. The problem is how that money was spent, La Gazzetta points out. The period following the last Scudetto has seen various phases of governance: the decline of the Andrea Agnelli era, leading up to the departure of the all-powerful Fabio Paratici in May 2021 and the president’s resignation in November 2022; the spells of managing directors Arrivabene and Scanavino, with sporting directors Cherubini and Giuntoli; and finally the latest turning point with Comolli, who arrived in Turin last summer and is now supported by sporting director Ottolini.


  • THE ANALYSIS

    When analysing the transfer campaigns carried out, one by one, by the aforementioned executives, what is particularly striking is the repetition of mistakes in the most expensive signings. As early as 2020–21, there was the €80 million spent on Arthur (partially offset by the swap deal involving Pjanic) and the €54 million, between the loan and the buy-back clause, for Chiesa. The following year it was Vlahovic’s turn, the most expensive signing at 85 million, whilst Locatelli cost 35 million. The 2024–25 transfer window was disastrous: the returns from Koopmeiners (€53m), Douglas Luiz (€49m), Nico Gonzalez (€37m) and Kelly (€22m) were well below expectations and the money invested, precisely in the season in which Juve let Huijsen go for €15m, who was then sold by Bournemouth to Real Madrid for €60m.


    And we come to 2025-26: the Bianconeri have bought back Conceiçao for a total of 40 million and will have to do the same with Openda (46 million), who is set to leave. David was signed on a free transfer, but with 12 million in ancillary costs. Zhegrova (€15 million) and João Mário (€12 million), who moved to Bologna, did not materialise. In the end, the only major signing that lived up to expectations was Bremer (€51 million). These figures support the argument on which the article is based: for Juve, the problem isn’t the money. It’s how it was spent.




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