Juventus monitor Emil Audero return as Michele Di Gregorio and Mattia Perin face uncertain futures

The hierarchy at Juventus is working through a complex domino effect within their squad following the formal announcement of Vicario’s arrival. The Italy international has joined the Bianconeri on loan from Tottenham for a fee of €8m plus up to €2m in bonuses, a move that immediately shifted the internal hierarchy. With Vicario expected to take the number one spot for the upcoming campaign, the futures of the existing keepers have been thrust into the spotlight, leading to a possible total overhaul of the supporting cast behind the former Spurs man.

Di Gregorio, who had previously been the preferred choice, now finds himself at a crossroads after a period where he faced scrutiny for underwhelming performances. The club’s decision to move for Vicario suggests a change in direction, leaving Di Gregorio to consider his options elsewhere.