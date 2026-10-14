Giants in town! Celta boss hails 'historic' Juventus before bidding to spring Europa League shock

Juventus return to European action on Matchday 2 of the UEFA Europa League League Phase as they travel to take on Celta Vigo at Balaidos. The Italian giants arrive in Spain following an emphatic 5-0 victory over NEC Nijmegen in their opening fixture of the competition.

The Bianconeri aim to win their opening two European matches without conceding for the first time since the 2013/14 campaign.

However, Celta Vigo coach Claudio Giraldez made clear his side are relishing the challenge of facing Italian royalty.