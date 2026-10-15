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Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel, Xabi Alonso! Why do so many top managers want Jordan Henderson? Former Chelsea star explains love for ex-Liverpool captain
Henderson formed part of England's 2026 World Cup squad
Said move came as a surprise to some, with the Premier League and Champions League title winner now 36 years of age. He did, however, form part of England’s squad at the World Cup finals in North America - with a broken arm, which was suffered in unfortunate circumstances while celebrating the Three Lions’ epic win over Mexico, limiting his involvement at that tournament.
Tuchel was adamant that the veteran midfielder should have a place in his plans and kept Henderson around the camp after seeing him undergo surgery. Plenty of slightly bemused fans questioned the original selection stance, but team-mates were quick to silence any doubters.
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Ex-Liverpool skipper signed by Chelsea as a free agent
The Sunderland academy graduate is considered to be an inspirational leader, with those qualities being highlighted when inheriting the armband at Anfield from Steven Gerrard, while always being a model professional that helps to keep collective standards high and sets a behavioural blueprint.
Klopp bought into those qualities on Merseyside, Tuchel embraced them while seeking to emulate the legends of 1966, and Alonso was quick to acquire them when Brentford agreed to the termination of Henderson’s contract and made him available in the last transfer window.
After returning to full fitness, two appearances have been taken in for the Blues - with his goal account being opened in spectacular style when bagging a brace, including a stunning 25-yard free-kick, in a 5-1 victory over Bournemouth.
Why top bosses want what Henderson has to offer
Asked why so many leading coaches want Henderson - as he has also worked with Gerrard in the Saudi Pro League and skippered Dutch giants Ajax - ex-Chelsea winger Nevin, who was speaking in association with NetBet Sport Betting, told GOAL: “That's a very good point, because within the actual game, he’s certainly not seen as divisive in any way at all - maybe by one or two!
“I think he's got that much awareness, particularly defensively, even though he obviously scored a couple last weekend. But also, he's not just taking care of himself all the time. You know certain types of players that are basically team builders. They're the kind of glue players that you need, and if someone's not doing the right thing or stepping out of line or not got the right attitude, there are certain players - who used to be very common, who may be not so common now - who will say, ‘no, I don't care what you cost, I don't care who you think you are, you do this’. Just in a very simple, basic matter of fact type way.
“I think it is a talent in the modern game, it was not lost, but taken for granted that you'd have those players there. But in actual fact, when you've got a lot of mercenary players coming from a lot of different countries, their heart and soul might not be absolutely completely and utterly in that group that they're with. So when you have a problem with the ethics of a team, and I mean everyone working together, you need them.
“There's another thing as well. If you've got the strongest character in any club, and he's not a great influence, he may be brilliant when he's on the pitch, but if he gets dropped, he's a nightmare - he's still the biggest character there. You don't want that.
“What you want is somebody who's the kind of character that it's okay when he's not playing, when he's on the bench, when he's dropped out of the squad, he's still there, he's still doing the right things and saying the right things. And that's kind of a description for Jordan Henderson.”
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Henderson has an important role to play at Stamford Bridge
Chelsea are looking for someone to take control of their engine room and dictate proceedings from the middle of the park - with World Cup-winning Argentina international Enzo Fernandez having departed for Manchester City.
Moises Caicedo will fill Alonso’s holding role in a 3-4-2-1 system, but Henderson should see plenty of minutes as a proven Premier League performer that will ensure those around him give nothing less than 100 per cent at all times - even if those qualities are not always universally spotted in the stands.
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