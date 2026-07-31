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Jurgen Klopp's successor decided as Red Bull pick former Bundesliga coach as new global football chief
Red Bull appoint Schmidt as Klopp's successor
Red Bull have officially named former Leverkusen manager Schmidt as their new Global Head of Soccer. The 59-year-old coach will officially take up his new post on October 1 after signing a long-term contract with the organisation.
The appointment comes just one week after Klopp departed the role to become the new Germany national team head coach, replacing Nagelsmann following the World Cup. Schmidt will partner alongside Florian Scholz, Head of Global Soccer Commercial, to drive the sporting and commercial future of Red Bull's global football portfolio.
- AFP
A familiar face returns to the Red Bull family
Schmidt is a familiar figure within the Red Bull setup, having previously made his name as manager of RB Salzburg between 2012 and 2014. Following his successful stint in Austria, he went on to manage Bayer Leverkusen, Beijing Guoan, PSV Eindhoven, and Benfica, before most recently serving as Global Sports Director for Japan's J-League.
Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff expressed his delight at bringing Schmidt back into the fold to spearhead their global operations.
"We are delighted to welcome Roger Schmidt back to Red Bull," Mintzlaff said, as quoted by Sky Sport. "With his many years of experience, his outstanding football expertise, and his clear understanding of our philosophy, he is the right person to be responsible for the sporting direction of our global football portfolio.
"Throughout his career, he has earned an excellent reputation for developing young talent and successfully promoting them at the highest level."
Schmidt eager for 'unique' global challenge
Speaking upon the official announcement of his new role, Schmidt shared his pride at rejoining the Red Bull organisation. The German tactician highlighted the group's distinct identity and commitment to youth development as key factors behind his decision.
"I am really looking forward to this new challenge and am proud to be part of the Red Bull family again in the future," Schmidt explained. "Red Bull's international club portfolio is unique, ambitious and characterised by a clear philosophy. To develop young talent while succeeding at the highest level -exactly this combination makes this task particularly attractive to me."
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What next for Red Bull and Germany?
Schmidt's swift appointment provides immediate administrative stability across Red Bull's expansive multi-club network, which includes RB Leipzig, RB Salzburg, and New York Red Bulls. His primary focus will be aligning football operations and talent development pathways across all continents.
Meanwhile, Klopp transitions into his new high-profile role as Germany head coach as the DFB begins a fresh era following Nagelsmann's post-World Cup departure. Both men now embark on major new chapters in their respective managerial careers ahead of the upcoming international cycle.
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