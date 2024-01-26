Jurgen Klopp's shock decision to quit Liverpool will have fans dancing on the streets of Manchester - both Man Utd and City will be licking their lips over Anfield bombshell

The German has caused different levels of pain for City and United and both clubs will be glad to see the back of him

It is not often that Manchester United and Manchester City fans can find common ground but both sets of supporters had much to celebrate when they learned the shock news that Jurgen Klopp is leaving Liverpool at the end of the season.

The charismatic, avuncular German has turned the Merseysiders from sleeping giants into a force to be truly reckoned with, as City and United have found out to their cost. Klopp has won practically every trophy with Liverpool, most significantly their first English league title in 30 years and the 2019 Champions League.

Yet his impact cannot be measured in silverware alone. He has made Merseyside a hotbed of football once more and cranked up the city of Liverpool's long-running rivalry with Manchester.

He has made the Red and Blue half of Manchester suffer, albeit in very different ways, and football in the North West of England will never quite be the same without him...