Jurgen Klopp reveals why Serge Gnabry left Germany squad early ahead Greek clash

Klopp has explained that the decision to send Serge Gnabry back to Bavaria was rooted in managing the player's workload following a significant injury lay-off. The Bayern star had featured in all three of Germany's matches during the window but was withdrawn at half-time during the recent victory over Serbia. Klopp noted that the 31-year-old began to feel the physical effects of his recent exertions, leading to a mutual agreement that he should focus on recovery.

The manager provided a detailed update on the winger's status, noting: "Serge played in all of our games and featured as we had planned. After playing 45 minutes in our third game, he started to feel the strain. We then took him off at half-time because we didn’t want to rush things."