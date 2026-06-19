Trouble for Jurgen Klopp with sporting director ready to quit RB Leipzig after ex-Liverpool coach's key role in Ole Werner sacking

The abrupt managerial dismissal has triggered severe political fallout within the hierarchy, leaving Schafer’s long-term future at the club entirely up in the air.

Skyreports that it is currently unclear whether Schafer will retain his position at Leipzig, noting that three scenarios are on the table: a resignation, a dismissal, or continuing as before. The broadcaster further reports that tensions heavily flared behind the scenes during the head coach's dismissal, with Schafer said to be unhappy with how the final decision was reached.