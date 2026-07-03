Julian Nagelsmann steps down! Germany boss accepts request to resign as Jurgen Klopp rumours gain steam after World Cup misery

Four days after the four-time champions crashed out of the tournament to South American underdogs Paraguay via a dramatic penalty shootout, the German Football Association (DFB) confirmed the coach's departure. Following a tense 1-1 draw after extra time, spot-kick misses from Kai Havertz, Nick Woltemade, and Jonathan Tah sealed a catastrophic 4-3 shootout defeat. The shock result marks the first time in history that the European powerhouse have ever been eliminated from a World Cup tournament courtesy of spot-kicks.

A statement confirmed the DFB board "unanimously decided, on the proposal of DFB President Bernd Neuendorf, to immediately terminate the contractual relationship" with Nagelsmann.

It added that the coach "had already requested to be relieved of his duties the previous day in a confidential meeting with the association's leadership following the disappointing outcome of the 2026 FIFA World Cup... This request has now been granted by the shareholders' representatives and the supervisory board."