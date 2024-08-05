Julian Alvarez Man City 2023-24Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Julian Alvarez set for showdown talks with Man City amid PSG and Atletico Madrid transfer interest

Julian AlvarezManchester CityTransfersParis Saint-GermainAtletico Madrid

Julian Alvarez's agent will meet Manchester City officials to discuss about the Argentine's future at Etihad Stadium.

  • Alvarez's agent set to meet Man City officials
  • PSG and Atletico remain interested in signing
  • Argentine wants more game time
