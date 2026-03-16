Goal.com
Live
Live Scores, Stats, and the Latest News
Julian Alvarez ChelseaGetty/GOAL
Adhe Makayasa

Atletico Madrid ace Julian Alvarez told why he should make transfer move to Chelsea over Arsenal

Argentina star Julian Alvarez has been urged to snub a potential move to Arsenal in favour of joining Chelsea as rumours of a Premier League return gather pace. Despite Atletico Madrid's firm stance on keeping the World Cup winner, the former Manchester City man has been told he would thrive in the long-term project at Stamford Bridge.

  • The battle for a world-class talent

    Alvarez is once again at the centre of a significant transfer tug-of-war as London’s leading clubs monitor the Atletico forward's situation. Since his high-profile move from Manchester City in 2024, the Argentine has cemented his reputation as a world-class talent in La Liga. However, with reports suggesting Chelsea are "advancing in talks" to bring him back to the Premier League, fresh questions have emerged regarding his long-term role in Spain. The Blues are reportedly prepared to sanction a nine-figure bid to secure the two-time Premier League champion, despite having already invested heavily in their attacking ranks.

    • Advertisement
  • Julian Alvarez Atletico Madrid Getty

    McCoist outlines playing-time dilemma

    Speaking to talkSPORT Bet Casino, former Scotland star Ally McCoist provided a comprehensive breakdown of why Stamford Bridge represents a more logical destination for Alvarez. McCoist argued that the "phenomenal" depth at Arsenal would inevitably lead to the same rotational frustrations the forward experienced in Manchester. 

    "I think he's got a better chance of playing more regularly at Chelsea, to tell you the truth, than he would at Arsenal. The squad at Arsenal is phenomenal," McCoist explained. “They're playing Kai Havertz, sometimes as a false nine, Gabriel Jesus is through the middle, and Leandro Trossard has played there. Alvarez is a real talent. As I say, it would surprise me to see him coming back. But in terms of where he went, I think he'd probably get more game time.”

  • The appeal of the Chelsea project

    Expanding on his analysis, McCoist suggested that Chelsea’s unique situation might be more attractive to the 26-year-old. He highlighted their "young side with a lot of potential" as a factor that could appeal to Alvarez’s desire for a talismanic starting role. 

    He added: “And you know something? Chelsea might appeal to him because of that, because of those factors you've mentioned, particularly the one about a young side with a lot of potential. If he came to Arsenal, they still haven't got over the line at this moment in time. I think they will, and I think they will in a couple of years, but it's a big six weeks coming up for Arsenal, there's no doubt. You look at the size of Arsenal's squad; it's absolutely massive. So, he's probably got a better chance of getting more regular playing time with Chelsea.”

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Julian Alvarez(C)Getty images

    A pivotal summer showdown

    The upcoming transfer window promises to be a decisive period for both the player and his suitors. While Chelsea and Arsenal prepare their strategies, Atletico’s resolve has already been tested; according to Cadena SER, Barcelona were recently met with a firm "no" despite a staggering €200 million (£167m) valuation being discussed. It remains to be seen whether either Premier League side will smash their transfer record to bring the forward back to England this summer.

0