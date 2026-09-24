‘Didn’t know it was a thing!’ - Jude Bellingham stunned after receiving surprise World Cup award two months after tournament ended

Bellingham netted seven goals across eight appearances during the summer tournament, setting a new scoring record for an England player at a single World Cup. The midfielder recorded braces against Mexico and Norway, before finding the target again in the third-place play-off victory over France.

His final tally placed him joint-third in the competition's scoring charts, sitting only behind Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi. However, the Real Madrid man edged out Erling Haaland to claim the Bronze Boot outright, courtesy of registering one assist during the campaign compared to the Norwegian striker's zero.



