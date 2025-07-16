Jude Bellingham finally undergoes surgery on recurrent dislocated shoulder injury as Real Madrid confirm successful procedure for England star ahead of long layoff J. Bellingham Real Madrid LaLiga

Jude Bellingham has taken a decisive step in his ongoing battle with a shoulder injury by undergoing surgery to correct a recurring dislocation. The Real Madrid midfielder had been dealing with the issue since late 2023, often seen with heavy strapping on his shoulder as he played through discomfort.