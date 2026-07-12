Was Jude Bellingham assisted by spidercam? FIFA address controversial incident in England World Cup clash - with Norway fuming at ‘ridiculous’ decision

Replays showed Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland's goal kick passing close to the spidercam cable suspended above the playing surface. The ball then fell for Elliot Anderson, who fed Anthony Gordon before the England winger passed for Bellingham to drive on to the ball and calmly score.

Several Norway players immediately surrounded referee Clement Turpin, arguing the goal should not have stood. Head coach Stale Solbakken was seen talking to the match official at half-time. Of the decision, Solbakken said: "He [the referee] says that he didn't see it himself and that he didn't get any message that it actually happened. That's a good explanation and since FIFA says there was no touch and there was no signal from the chip of the ball, then he can't do anything about it. The ball fell straight down, right in front of the bench, so it did touch it. Many on the bench reacted immediately. I was not one of them, but many of them saw it."

Solbakken added: "I cant say anything about that because if there was no sound from the chip, what can I say? The ball dropped down straight from heaven, says everyone – including the goalie, including the guy who was going to receive the ball. I think it was pretty clear that it did. It was a strange thing."