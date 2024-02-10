Jude Bellingham sends out upbeat message after bagging brace in Real Madrid win over Girona before hobbling off injured with ankle problem

Jude Bellingham sends out upbeat message after bagging brace in Real Madrid win over Girona before hobbling off injured with ankle problemJack McRae@RealMadridJude BellinghamReal MadridLaLigaReal Madrid vs GironaJude Bellingham has called on Real Madrid to remain focused on the challenge at hand as their 4-0 victory over Girona moves them five points clear.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBellingham sends messageEnglishman scores twiceVictory puts Madrid five points clear